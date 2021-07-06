Pop icon Tiffany would love Julia Roberts to play her in the movie of her life - because she's a "fabulous red head" too.

The 49-year-old singer become a global sensation in 1980s with her monster hit 'I Think We're Alone Now' and as her career reaches its fifth decade she has started to think about her legacy,

Tiffany would love for her story to be immortalized in a biopic and she is certain that 'Pretty Woman' star Julia could do a great job brining her to life on the big screen, least of all because their share the same shocking colored locks.

Speaking on the 'Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef' podcast, she said: "Well, younger Tiffany, I'm not sure. That would be really kind of interesting. I'd have to think about that one a little bit more in depth, but I mean, you know, like, I don't know, probably the older Tiffany, I don't know. Let’s pick a fabulous red head, like Julia Roberts, shall we ... She is one of my favorites!"

Away from music, Tiffany has posed in Playboy and also appeared on a host of reality shows, including 'Celebrity Fit Club' and the Australian version of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', as well as starring in several films such as 'Necrosis' and 'Mega Python vs. Gatoroid'.

And Tiffany is finalizing plans to release a tell-all memoir which covers every aspect of her career and her life.

When asked if she wanted to write a memoir, she said: "Oh, definitely. Definitely. We've been talking about it for years. I think it's, it's going to be right on time, you know, maybe the next couple of year or so, but that's definitely going to happen for sure."