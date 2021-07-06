Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver had to "mimic cunnilingus" whilst singing for their new movie 'Annette'.

The 45-year-old French actress and Driver, 37, were both at the Cannes Film Festival to launch their latest project, which has been directed by Leos Carax, and Marion opened up the odd sex scenes they had to film for their roles as a husband and wife, which involved some unusual singing whilst in bedroom situations.

Speaking in Cannes, she spilled: "On most classic musicals, you record your songs in advance and then you do playback on the set. But there, Leos wanted everything to be completely live.

“It added to the complexity of the set: we found ourselves singing in very complicated positions, doing back-crawling or mimicking cunnilingus; acrobatic positions that technically modify your song [the way you sing].

“But that was the effect Leos was looking for: he wanted the voices modified, thwarted, by the real [situation].”

Marion was intrigued by Carax's vision because the musical movie - which tells the story of the titular young girl who is born with a special gift - is the first she can recall in which the characters have sex.

She said: "We strangely never see people f****** or doing trivial things in musical comedies.

'Annette' is Carax’s English language debut and his first film since 2012's 'Holy Motors'. It features music from the band Sparks.