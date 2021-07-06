Morrissey has compared the COVID-19 lockdown to slavery.

The Smiths singer - who has been vocal about his anti-lockdown views - says "freedom is restricted" and compared the UK government to "Chinese emperors".

During an interview with his nephew Sam Esty Rayner on his official website, Sam said: "Covid Society is also the precise description of slavery, yet we are supposed to be in a time when anything connected to slavery must be blown up or thrown in a canal in Bristol."

And Morrissey replied: "Precisely. And more people are now forced into poverty which is another form of slavery, as is tax and Council Tax and all the other ways in which we are pinned down and tracked. Our present freedom is restricted to visiting supermarkets and buying sofas. The government act like Chinese emperors… 'We will allow you to live as we do if you behave yourself'."

Morrissey, 62, also called the Covid pandemic "Con-vid" and said it has "brought out the worst in people".

He said: "The problem is that nobody can any longer agree with anyone else, and this is the main outcome of Con-vid. It has brought the worst out in people, and we weren’t ever in this together. We are deprived of seeing and hearing other people, and above all, you want to be with others who see and hear what you see and hear, because this is basic oxygen for the human soul. Take it away and people are dead."

When asked if he believes there will be a revolution, the rocker replied: "No, because the tanks would be turned against the people immediately. The police are already trained to believe that every answer you give them is a lie. This is all nothing to do with me. It’s just the way it is."