Burt Reynolds died happy having been cast in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Quentin Tarantino - who directed the 2019 comedy-drama set against the backdrop of the real-life Manson Family Murders - hired the late actor to play George Spahn in the blockbuster but died before he was able to film his scenes.

However, the 58-year-old filmmaker claimed Reynolds was so happy to be a part of his movie that he passed away peacefully after reading his lines.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', Tarantino said: “I got a chance to rehearse with him. I’m officially the last role he played because he came to the script reading. So, that was his last acting.

“The night he died, what he was doing before he passed on was he was running lines with is assistant. That’s like sad and beautiful at the same time. He was so happy. I can honestly say he died happy. I am not saying he died happy because of me, but he was definitely happy when he passed on.”

Reynolds died of a heart attack at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, on September 6, 2018, at the age of 82.

He was set to play a blind ranch owner but was later replaced by Bruce Dern following his untimely death.

Following Bert's death, his niece, Nancy Lee Brown Hess, admitted he had been looking forward to working with Tarantino and fellow actors Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and Kurt Russell on the movie.

She said: "My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino (in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood') and the amazing cast that was assembled."

Brad Pitt admitted the two days he shared on set with Burt gave him some of the "greatest moments" in his career.

He said: "I'll tell you one of the greatest moments I've had in these however many years we've been at it in this town: getting to spend two days with Burt Reynolds on this film.

"You've gotta understand, for me, growing up in the Ozarks and watching 'Smokey and the Bandit', you know, he was the guy. Virile. Always had something sharp to say - funny as s***. A great dresser. Oh, man. "And I had never met him, so being there with him reminded me of how much I enjoyed him as a kid. And then getting to spend those days with him in rehearsal, I was really touched by him."