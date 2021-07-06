Filming on Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols TV series has been halted following a coronavirus outbreak.

Cast and crew members working on the six-part show ‘Pistol’ - which began shooting in March – have received an email informing them production has been paused due to people falling ill and extras who were due to travel to the set for a crowd scene later this week were told not to make the trip in a bid to keep case numbers contained.

According to MailOnline, the email from a health and safety officer read: “We have had more reports of positive cases and so have decided to cancel walk-in testing tomorrow to avoid any potential spread via public transport.

“I am very sorry for the sudden change of plans and any inconvenience this may have caused, as you can understand this is an evolving situation and I would like to reassure you that we have now shut down filming.”

‘Pistol’ – which will star the likes of Anson Boon, Toby Wallace, Iris Law, Thomas-Brodie Sangster, Tallulah Riley and Christian Lees – is based on Sex Pistol guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir 'Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol'.

Danny is both executive producer and director on the project, and he's previously given fans of the iconic group an insight into what they can expect from the series.

He explained: "Imagine breaking into the world of 'The Crown' and 'Downton Abbey' with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent.

"This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture ... where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion ... and everyone had to watch and listen ... and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols.

"At its centre was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac - a hero for the times - Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there."