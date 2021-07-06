Blake Shelton performed a song for Gwen Stefani at their wedding.

The couple married in Oklahoma over the weekend and their friend Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony, revealed he suggested the pair write their own vows and after hearing the No Doubt singer’s speech, he was unconvinced the groom could match her heartfelt words.

However, much to the ‘Voice’ host’s delight, Blake whipped out his guitar and stunned both the bride and their guests.

Carson recalled on ‘Today’: "At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying 'since I was a little girl... blah blah blah' and she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church.

“... It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' “

The ‘God’s Country’ singer told the assembled guests: "Gwen has always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song."

Carson added: “Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song - while he's crying - that he wrote specifically for her. 'Reach the Star,' I think it was called. Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight."

While the presenter thinks the song could be “a hit” he’s unsure it will ever be released as a single, but if it is, Carson believes it will transport the guests right back to the wedding.

He said: “[The song] will put everybody in the wedding at that moment. You will be transformed on to that hilltop in the middle of Oklahoma."

The 48-year-old presenter praised the ceremony as being “perfectly” representative of Blake and Gwen.

He said: "It was perfectly them, the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant, and refined, and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country, and down home, and fun as Blake is.

"They just work. They're an unlikely pair. They're like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn't seem to work, but it works.

"They're comfort food with class and everybody roots for that… It was just their family. It was small and it was perfect."

And Carson couldn’t have been more honoured to have been asked to preside over their big day.

He said: "I've known Gwen for 25 years. I was friends with them both when they met separately. I love Blake to death. He's like the brother I never had…

“When they called me, they had me on speaker phone and they said, 'We think you're perfect for it.'

"Gwen and I both share a deep sense of faith. We talk a lot about faith, the two of us, and to work with them and their family to get to be a part of that day with my family was really an honour.

"It was fun, too. I don't want people to think 'Oh, a big celebrity wedding.' We had a blast all weekend long."