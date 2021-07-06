Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s son is “home and resting”.

The 36-year-old singer revealed on Monday (05.07.21) he and his wife had had to take their newborn baby Dutton – who was born on 8 June – to hospital for undisclosed reasons but happily the former ‘Bachelor’ star has revealed there was nothing seriously wrong and they have left the medical facility and are just keeping an eye on the tot.

She revealed on Instagram: “Went to ER at 9pm thinking Dutton had an ear infection.

“4 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap.(sic)”

The couple have been told to keep an eye on Dutton in case he gets more poorly.

She added: “Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections.”

The ‘Big, Big Plans’ singer had urged his followers to “pray” for his baby when he revealed the tot had fallen ill.

Chris told his followers in an Instagram Story: "It's been a night. Poor guy."

Lauren could be seen perched on a hospital bed cradling Dutton in the clip.

The singer captioned the video: "Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers."

The couple - who married in 2017 - had previously used Instagram to announce the arrival of their son.

Chris wrote on his account: "Words can't describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers [prayer hands emoji] I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world (sic)"

Lauren, 31, posted a picture of herself clutching the little one and she was also wearing a "Dutton" necklace.

She wrote: "Dutton Walker Lane [heart emoji] born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!! (sic)"