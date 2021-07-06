Gwen Stefani’s sons were “included” in her wedding ceremony.

The No Doubt singer married Blake Shelton at his Oklahoma ranch on Saturday (03.07.21) and was keen for her three children, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and seven-year-old Apollo – who she has with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – to feel involved in the big day.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “Her dad walked her down the aisle and the boys were included in the ceremony. They were recognised as being a family of five.

“Blake and Gwen both were emotional. Blake had tears in his eyes reciting his vows to Gwen and upon seeing her in the chapel he built for their love.”

The ‘Just a Girl’ singer also incorporated a tribute to her sons in her bridal outfit as her lily-white silk Vera Wang gown – which featured a high low skirt and a plunging sweetheart neckline – was accessorised with a hand-embroidered veil, which had two roses stitched on it along with the names of her, the groom, and her three children,

For reception, the 51-year-old singer changed into a strapless mini dress featuring hand tumbled tulle, hand pieced silk and sequin embroidered foliage across the skirt. That gown’s hand-sewn motif featured two love birds and three baby birds to represent the boys.

Gwen paid tribute to Blake’s country style with her second outfit, pairing it with heeled cowboy boots and a custom VRAI necklace made from sustainably created diamonds, as well as a different short veil.

Showing off her bridal style on Instagram, the ‘Hollerback Girl’ hitmaker wrote: “You need a party dress when you get to marry Blake Shelton.”

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old groom kept things more casual as he wore jeans with a tuxedo jacket.