Britney Spears has asked her personal conservator to "continue to serve".

The 'Toxic' hitmaker urged a court last month to release her from her "abusive" conservatorship after 13 years and subsequently financial firm Bessemer Trust bowed out as co-conservators of her estate, her manager Larry Rudolph resigned after claiming the 39-year-old singer had retired, and her court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, is reportedly preparing to leave his position.

However, Jodi Montgomery has insisted she will continue to support Britney as the conservator of her person unless the 'Circus' singer requests otherwise.

She told TMZ in a statement: "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve."

Jodi was initially appointed as Britney's care manager to replace the singer's father, Jamie Spears, temporarily after he asked to step down due to health reasons in September 2019.

In March, Britney asked to retain Jodi in the role on a permanent basis.

Last month, Britney claimed her conservatorship had left her "traumatised" and "depressed", and she called for her father Jamie - who has been in control of his daughter's personal and business affairs since 2008 - to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

Following the comments, Jamie's legal team released a statement which

read: "He is sorry to see is daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter very much."

Last week, a judge denied Britney's request for her father to be suspended as co-conservator.

A court order stated: "The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice."