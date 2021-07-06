Val Kilmer finds it "difficult to talk and be understood" after battling throat cancer.

The 61-year-old actor - who was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 - is determined to tell his story "more than ever", even though he doesn't find it easy to communicate these days after having a tracheostomy.

In a teaser for the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary 'Val', he said: "I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer.

"I'm still recovering, and it is difficult to talk and be understood. But I want to tell my story more than ever."

The 'Top Gun' star is seen using a voice box device to help him speak in the clip.

He also said: "I spent decades finding my voice through characters. I’ve tried to see the world as one piece of life."

The 'Batman Forever' actor - who is a Christian Scientist - also reflected on his life so far in the short clip.

He said: "I have behaved poorly, I have behaved bravely.... bizarrely to some."

The trailer begins with video footage of the actor in his younger years and clips from his film, before Val explains he's amassed thousands of hours of video footage over the years.

He said: "My name is Val Kilmer; I’m an actor. I’ve lived a magical life and captured quite a bit of it. I was the first guy I knew to own a video camera.”

Val previously said he only agreed to undergo cancer treatment because of his children Mercedes, and Jack, whom he has with his ex-wife Joanne Whalley.

He said: "[I had the] suggestion of throat cancer. [In Christian Science], the idea is rather than say I have it or possess it, there is a claim, there's a suggestion that this is a fact.

"I just didn't want to experience their fear, which was profound. I would've had to go away, and I just didn't want to be without them."