Paris Hilton is "proud" of Britney Spears for speaking out about her conservatorship.

The 'Stars Are Blind' singer admitted it "broke [her] heart" listening to what the 'Toxic' singer had to say in court last month when she urged for the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 to be lifted as she feels the restrictions in her life are "abusive".

However, Paris hailed Britney "amazing" for going public with her issues.

She said: “It just broke my heart. Dealing with it as a teenager was hard, but I can’t imagine, still, as an adult, after working your entire life. … She’s built a huge empire. She’s a legend, she’s an icon, she’s a mother. She’s amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life.

“[It’s] so not fair but I’m so proud of her for speaking up and using her voice.”

During the hearing, the 39-year-old pop star admitted she was unsure people would believe her claims because she herself was unconvinced when Paris spoke out about her traumatic stint at Utah's Provo Canyon School as a teenager.

However, the 40-year-old heiress wasn't offended as she understood the point her friend was trying to make.

Speaking on her 'This Is Paris' podcast, she said: “I know that she didn’t mean it in that way. She meant when she saw it, she couldn’t even believe it. What she said was, people hear that, ‘It’s Britney Spears’ [or] ‘It’s Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives. Who is gonna believe [it]? I didn’t even believe Paris, who’s gonna believe me?’ That’s when she first watched it.

“I think it was just a misunderstanding on the media’s part.

“She did not mean it in that way, she was just using it as an example.”

In her testimony, Britney referenced the allegations of abuse Paris made about her former school last year when she tried to explain why she hadn't spoken out about her conservatorship until now.

She said: "To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it.

“I’m an outsider and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it, and maybe I’m wrong and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody [or] to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, ‘She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.’ I’m not lying. I just want my life back.”