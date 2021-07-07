Megan Fox is "grateful" for her ex-husband's girlfriend.

The 'Jennifer's Body' star's ex Brian Austin Green started dating 'Dancing With The Stars' pro Sharna Burgess in December last year, and he shared photos and videos this week of them enjoying a trip to Disney World.

Brian - who was also with his and Megan's kids Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and four-year-old Journey - captioned a picture of them kissing: "It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with."

In a since-deleted comment, Megan - who is now dating Machine Gun Kelly - shared a purple heart emoji and replied: "Grateful for Sharna".

Sharna also commented: "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you".

Brian - who started dating Megan in 2005 and was married to the actress from 2010 until 2020 - admitted his "moral outlook" has changed since their split.

He explained: "In the past year and a half, going through the divorce and the pandemic and everything I've been through, it really changed my moral outlook on the world.

"For me, with the kids, I can make sure they really have a good sense of other people around them and what's important in the world. It's not only my job to shape them, but they are who they are.

"It's most important for me to raise them with morals and teach them what I've learned as far as what feels good and what's responsible."

The 47-year-old star also insisted his relationship with Sharna is nothing like anything he's had before.

He gushed: "[Meeting Sharna] was something I'd never experienced before in my life.

"On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before.

"I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass."

And the dancer is "grateful" for the lockdown measures introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus because it helped them really get to know one another.

She said: "We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together.

"I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome."