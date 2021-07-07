Megan Thee Stallion can't stand the dishonesty she encounters on Twitter.

The chart-topping rap star revealed she likes to take breaks from the micro-blogging platform because she finds too many people to be dishonest on Twitter.

Asked why she ignores her fans on the platform, Megan replied: "I’m not ignoring y’all I just really be having to stay off this app sometimes lol (sic)"

The 26-year-old star - who released her debut studio album, 'Good News', last year - subsequently explained that she hates seeing people consistently lie and then refuse to acknowledge their mistake.

She wrote: "Like people lie on this app and believe they own lie so hard they argue for a week straight under a thread… (sic)"

Megan recently confessed to being a "girl's girl", admitting she likes to steer clear of "competitive and catty" people.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker is now one of the world's best-selling artists, but she's still keen to see other females succeed in the music industry.

She said: "It is important for me to be known as a girl's girl because a lot of times the industry tries to paint it like women don't support each other ... that girls can't be in the same field without being competitive and catty.

"But me, I love all the girls and I want everybody to know I don't believe in that.

"I am in my own lane, you are in your lane, and, you know, I appreciate good music. All these women."

Megan thinks her music "naturally thrives" in the summer because it's her favourite season and she loves recording songs to soundtrack the warmer weather.

She said: "When you think of summer, you just have to think of me because I am the Hot Girl Coach and it is the Hot Girl Summer. It is no pressure to make songs for the summer.

"I just put out a song in the summer and the hotties just turn into it and they really like it."