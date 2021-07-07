Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are "co-parenting well".

The 37-year-old actress and Jason, 45 - who have kids Otis, seven, and Daisy, four, together - separated at the beginning of 2020, but they're both determined to do their best for their children.

A source told Us Weekly: "Olivia and Jason are better off as friends. They’re doing their best at giving their kids a normal life. The kids bring them back together since they are and always will be their number one priority."

Another insider previously explained that their romance suffered because they lived on different sides of the US.

The source said: "Like most couples, they had disagreements.

"They were bicoastal, but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles … They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways."

Olivia is now dating pop star Harry Styles, and a source close to the couple recently revealed that they share a "deep connection".

The high-profile duo "care so much about each other" and have already formed a strong bond after a few months of dating.

The source recently shared: "It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling. They care so much about each other and have a deep connection.

"They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye."

Meanwhile, another insider said that the couple have been "having an awesome time" together and that their romance is really flourishing.

The source explained in June: "[They are] having an awesome time. [They have] been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship, [and have] grown even closer as a couple."