Terry Funk is dealing with "multiple health issues".

The wrestling legend - who has worked for the likes of WWE and ECW across a career spanning over five decades - is "receiving residential care", according to his social media team.

In a statement on Twitter, they said: "Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body.

"As you can imagine, some days are better than others.

"He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER! (sic)"

The update came after reports the 77-year-old star is battling dementia.

The wrestling world has rallied behind the pioneer, with fellow Hall of Famer Mick Foley leading the way and hailing his friend as the best of all time.

He tweeted: "Terry Funk is the greatest wrestler I have ever seen. No one made it easier to believe than The Funker."

Many of Funk's fans, peers and those he inspired have been sharing photos of the veteran without captions to show their respect.

WWE added: "Few have as much fight in them as Terry Funk. Wishing all the best to the WWE Hall of Famer and his family."

John 'Bradshaw' Layfield worked with Funk early in his own career, and shared his own message of support.

He wrote: "People posting pics of the Texas Legend Terry Funk-idolized him and then got to tag with him and rode the roads with him-love me some Terry Funk! Wish him the best health and happiness!"

The latest health update comes after Funk - who also worked for the likes of WCW and the National Wrestling Alliance - asked fans to stop sending him photos to be signed.

Earlier this year, he said: "Hi, I’m Terry Funk and I’m an old man and I’m tired. And I truly, truly mean that.

"So please stop sending me pictures to autograph, because I’m getting lame brain – that means goofy.

"And please, I’d appreciate it if you didn’t send anymore picture of me for me to sign. Thank you very much."