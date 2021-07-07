Kate Winslet's choice of foundation is dictated by her menstrual cycle.

The 'Mare of Easttown' star has revealed she wears a different shade of product depending on how "inflamed" or "even" her complexion is during the process of ovulation and menstruation.

Speaking to Allure, she said: “Depending on my cycle, my skin can be a little bit more inflamed. Do you know what I mean?

“At the beginning of my cycle, my skin is a lot more even.

“In the middle of my cycle, everything fires up a little bit, so I mix a couple of tones."

The 45-year-old actress insisted she is "going easy" on herself because she is at an age where everything is "changing" all the time.

She continued: “I’ve noticed my face and how it’s changing a little bit more in the last year because there’s just been more time with yourself to look at those things. What I’ve found is that — to my relief — I’m just going easy on myself. I’m at an age now where things are changing all the time. The skin on my neck is really different now, the skin on the back of my hands needs some serious TLC."

Meanwhile, the 'Titanic' star recently admitted she feels comfortable with the idea of looking "like s***" on screen.

The British star insisted she doesn't have the same hang-ups about her appearance that she used to have.

She said: "I’m actually at a particularly interesting time in my career of being in my mid-40s, knowing that the real glamour parts, I don’t have to play anymore. I’m pleased and also feel proud that it’s my right to just look like s*** on screen now. I feel like, yes, I can just do all of that. It’s lovely.

"I’ve been doing this for 28 years. I don’t have the face or the body that I had 20 years ago, and that’s really okay. I’m fine with that. And so, knowing that I can play parts and not have to alter my own changing self or adjust those things, feels like a great indulgence, quite honestly. It’s a good feeling."