Paloma Faith has added interior designer to her CV with the launch of her debut Paloma Home collection.

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer has a new affordable line available via Fabric Direct.

Inspired by the furnishings of her childhood home and the redesigning of her swish London townhouse upbringing, the line boasts a mix of vintage, retro-chic, and bold styles.

What's more, the pieces start from just £21.

The mother-of-two said in a press release: “That's what I love about Paloma Home, you can have one piece and it changes a room - or you can embrace the whole collection, and it still works.”

The 39-year-old music star is already known for her bold sense of style on and off the stage, and the collection - which includes seating, covers, bedding, wallpapers, and blinds - includes striking animal prints and monochrome stripes.

The 'Pennyworth' star added: “Home for me is a place where there is warmth, life, vibrancy and human touch, something truly ‘lived in’. So much beauty emerges from chaos - and I hope to share this sentiment with Paloma Home.”

Paloma Home includes the Oriental Birds Blossom range, Tibetan Tiger collection, and Velvet Ruffle products.

When asked to describe the aesthetic of her own home, Paloma said: "Vintage, eclectic, bohemian vomit."

The 'Changing' hitmaker spilled that she collects pieces from eBay and even has an extra suitcase to bring back her finds from the countries she visits when she is on tour for her pad, which she shares with long-time partner Leyman Lahcine.

In an interview with Livingetc, she continued: "I became quite fanatical about doing up my house.

"People thought I had an interior designer, but it was all from eBay and antiques festivals. Pre-Covid, I travelled a lot and I'd often buy another suitcase to bring back pictures and vases.

"I love it when people tell me they would never have thought to put all these clashing things together yet it looks warm, and like a home."

The range is now available to buy at Fabric Direct Online.