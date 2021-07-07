Microsoft Teams is rolling out Together Mode to all calls.

The tech giant's collaboration platform is set to expand the feature, which was introduced last summer to let multiple users share the same virtual space, including a coffee shop or lecture hall.

The mode could only be used in video calls with five or more people, but now it's available for calls of all sizes, including one-on-one.

However, thus far the change has only been introduced in the Teams developer preview, which means it will be tested before a potential wider roll-out.

For a lot of users, you'll still be able to access the preview through the About page, although some professionals might have to wait if their company has blocked access to the build.