Sean 'Diddy' Combs was inspired to chase his dreams after an encounter with more than a dozen cockroaches.

The 51-year-old mogul mogul revealed the inspiration for his fame and success during an Instagram video, which showed the rapper eating a mango in front of an infinity pool.

He said: "You can do it. You can be whoever you want.

"You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backyard. I ain't special. I just want it bad, you feel me? I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard, you know what I mean?"

The 'Coming Home' hitmaker also recalled a life-changing moment in the caption to his video message.

He wrote on the platform: "One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE (sic)"

Diddy made the post shortly after he launched a "curated digital marketplace" for black business owners.

The rap star recently teamed up with Salesforce to launch Shop Circulate, which has been described as an online marketplace that allows consumers to engage directly with black entrepreneurs.

In a press release, Shop Circulate was described as a "curated digital marketplace that allows consumers to discover and buy products exclusively created and sold by black entrepreneurs, [which] provides black businesses with a platform to reach global audiences and empowers consumers to shop the world’s best black-owned brands".

Diddy also revealed he’s keen to help advance the "collective pursuit of economic justice".

He said: "Building black wealth starts with investing in black-owned businesses and giving entrepreneurs access to the consumers needed to build sustainable companies that can thrive.

"I’m excited to partner with Salesforce to create a platform that will advance our collective pursuit of economic justice."