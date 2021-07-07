Olly Murs went to the gym on his first date with Amelia Tank.

The 37-year-old pop star has admitted to being surprised when Amelia suggested they head to the gym, but he thought it would be "fun" to spend their first date working out together.

Olly - who first saw Amelia on Instagram - shared: "I’d never had a girl ask me that and it threw me off guard. It’s something different. I love training so I thought it would be fun."

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker admitted that their first date was "sweaty" and a bit "weird" - but they both still loved the experience.

He recalled: "We had a really sweaty, weird training session ... Amelia loved it and I enjoyed it.

"In a couple of weeks, we were dating."

And despite being a self-confessed "commitment phobe", Olly quickly became convinced that Amelia was the perfect girl for him.

He told 'The Joe Wicks Podcast': "I already knew at that point she was someone I could spend the rest of my life with. I did that typical man thing and went, ‘I can’t commit, I’m not ready’. I called it off, and then I rekindled the relationship on tour.

"I’m so happy I did. When you know, you know."

Meanwhile, Olly previously admitted he's "very annoying to live with".

The pop star has learned more about himself amid the coronavirus crisis, and revealed he was "pestering" his girlfriend to help make TikTok videos during the first lockdown.

He said: "I’ve learned I’m very annoying to live with this year, especially feeling semi-retired over lockdown. I was definitely bored and pestering Amelia to do TikTok videos with me when she has a full-time job."