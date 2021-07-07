Codemasters bosses Frank Sagnier and Rashid Varachia are stepping down.

Following EA's acquisition of the company - and subsidiary Slightly Mad Studios - the gaming giant revealed CEO Sagnier and CFO Varachia will both leave their roles at the end of July.

EA noted that the departures have "always been part of the plan", but Codemasters' integration into the EA Sports family has sped up this process.

In a statement, EA added: "Since joining in 2014, Frank has led Codemasters to a position as a globally renowned studio of racing experts, and enabled their world class talent and passion for motorsports to shine and excel on a global stage.

"Rashid's financial leadership has also been integral to Codemasters' success, his contributions include driving key acquisitions, listing on the stock market back in 2018, and leading the due diligence and integration of Codemasters into EA.

"We are incredibly thankful to Frank and Rashid for everything they have done for Codemasters and Electronic Arts, and we all wish them the very best.

"We know the culture they have created and their innovative spirit will very much live on at the studio through their outstanding leadership team."