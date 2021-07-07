Reese Witherspoon is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling her media company.

The 45-year-old actress founded Hello Sunshine in 2016, and it has since helped to create hit TV shows such as 'Big Little Lies' and 'Little Fires Everywhere'.

The company is now being eyed by "multiple suitors" - including Apple - in what could become a $1 billion deal, according to the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

Reese previously worked with Apple on 'The Morning Show', the drama series that also stars the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

Reese and her husband Jim Toth are said to be working with Seth Rodsky - their business partner - investment bankers and financial advisers in order to unearth a buyer for the firm.

Speculation about a potential sale has emerged shortly after Reese revealed she's determined to make entertaining content "without exploiting women".

The award-winning actress has made a concerted over recent years to emphasise "positivity and optimism" in her work.

She said: "In the past four years, I’ve emphasised positivity and optimism.

"There’s a tendency to delight in the trauma of women. We see it in the news constantly, and I believe that you can create engaging, deep entertainment without exploiting women.

"Obviously, at this point in life, comedy is a superpower, so at our company we’re really focusing on comedy. I don’t think things have to be non-impactful just because they’re really entertaining.

"Especially after this year, we’re looking to our TV shows and our films to show us a hopeful side of humanity."

Reese also explained how the rise of streaming services has helped to transform the TV industry, and challenge long-held beliefs about audiences.

She said: "It’s really interesting how streaming opened up the world of data and the world of media consumption to a global endeavour that could really measure where the audiences were and what they were seeing, and it actually disproved those beliefs. Women are consuming more media than men. There’s empirical data to support that.

"Those audiences are there and have been there, but have been greatly underserved."