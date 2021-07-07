Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly dating Hollywood producer Adam Faze.

The 18-year-old star has apparently found love with the film producer, and they recently stepped out together at the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

Olivia and the 24-year-old film producer have known each other for years, and their relationship has evolved from a friendship into a romance, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

An eyewitness recently claimed that the Olivia and Adam "weren't trying to hide their affection at all" at the 'Space Jam' premiere.

The source told E! News: "They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all."

However, reps for the celebrity duo have remained tight-lipped about their burgeoning romance.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently admitted that it can be daunting to be so open and honest with her fans.

The pop star confessed to being a life-long "oversharer".

She said: "I'd be lying if I said that putting my deepest, darkest insecurities and sadnesses out there is just slightly scary. But I've always been an oversharer.

"When I watch interviews of my favourite songwriters, they say songwriting is about helping people feel less alone. And that's probably true for me."

The teenage star is glad that her music resonates with her fans.

She said: "It means the absolute world to me.

"I feel like if a girl writes a song about heartbreak, very often people start criticising her for feeling those emotions, and only writing about that. I do just love a heartbreak song.

"I literally wrote break-up songs before I ever held a boy's hand. So, who knows? Maybe I'll continue to do that, or maybe I'll branch out? I just love writing music, and I hope that people continue to listen."