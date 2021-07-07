The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former chief of staff has praised the couple as "incredibly talented and creative leaders".

Catherine St-Laurent, who is now a senior adviser to Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation, had an "incredibly fulfilling" time in her previous post.

She said: "It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders.

"I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey.

"The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling."

Catherine - who previously held senior positions in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - has backed Harry and Meghan to be "very influential leaders in the social-impact space" in the future.

Speaking to The Cut, she added: "I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space.

"I look forward to continuing to be a part of that."

Catherine confirmed in March she had stepped down as the couple's chief of staff after 11 months in the role.

The 40 year old wrote at the time: "It’s been a privilege working closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helping to establish Archewell Foundation in its first year.

"Their commitment to compassion and wellbeing has been the undercurrent of all our activities both within the organisation as well as with impactful projects of the foundation on the ground.

"I am deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished together and I’m honoured to remain on as an advisor (sic)"

Harry recently admitted he and Meghan are finding it "a juggle" having two children, Archie, two, and four-week-old Lili.

When asked by singer Ed Sheeran how the pair are getting, the 36-year-old prince replied: "Two is definitely a juggle."