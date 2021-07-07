'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco is lining up her next role on the big screen.

The 35-year-old actress has been fully focused on television since her part as Penny came to an end when the CBS sitcom ended in 2019 with parts in 'The Flight Attendant' and 'Harley Quinn', in which she voices the titular DC villain in the R-rated animation.

Kaley, according to Deadline, is in negotiations to star in and produce 'Role Play', written by Seth Owen and which focuses on a young couple whose life flips upside down when secrets from each other's past surface.

'Role Play' - which is being produced by Studiocanal and as-yet has no director on board - will begin production in 2022 once Kaley wraps shooting on Season 2 of her HBO Max series 'The Flight Attendant'.

Kaley - whose previous film credits include 'The Wedding Ringer' and 'Hop' - will also be seen on cinema screens in January 2022 when action/comedy 'The Man from Toronto' is released. It also stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

At the end of June, Kaley and her husband Karl Cook celebrated their third wedding anniversary and the blonde star admits she is proud of their achievement.

Kaley - who was with Karl for five years before they tied the knot - posted on Instagram: "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!! (sic)”

Despite marking their third wedding anniversary, the couple only moved in with each other in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to form a bubble.

She said: "We've been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and we now, this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together.

"It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other we realized, which is even better."