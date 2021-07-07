Suzzanne Douglas has died.

'The Parent Hood' actress passed away on Tuesday (06.07.21) at the age of 64, her cousin, Angie Tee, has confirmed.

Angie wrote on Facebook: "Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin."

Angie praised her "beautiful cousin" for her impressive career, starring alongside Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' in 1998 and, more recently, as Grace Cuffe in Netflix's 'When They See Us'.

She continued: “I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in 'Tap' starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back.' 'The Inkwell', 'Jason’s Lyric' and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP.”

The award-winning actress is best known for her role as matriarch Jerri Peterson on 'The Parent 'Hood' which ran from 1995–1999.

She later received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Amy Simms in the 1989 dance/drama film 'Tap'.

Suzzanne married neuro-radiologist Roy Jonathan Cobb in 1989 and had a daughter.

Earlier this year, Reagan Gomez - who starred alongside Suzzanne in 'The Parent ‘Hood' - paid tribute to her TV mother on Mother's Day by sharing a number of throwback pictures of the actress.

She later retweeted the pictures on her account today following Suzzanne's death.

So far, no cause of death has been revealed.