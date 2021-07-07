Scarlett Johansson thinks Florence Pugh has a "healthy ego".

The 36-year-old actress has heaped praise on her 'Black Widow' co-star, admitting she "would love" to be more like Florence in some ways.

Discussing how their working relationship has changed them personally, Scarlett shared: "Florence is so self-possessed. I was not that self-possessed.

"I actually realised, ‘wow, I have a lot of work to do on myself,’ when I worked with Florence. She's got such a healthy ego and is in her skin. It was like, ‘this is another way to be. I've got to therapise more!’

"She really stands in her own shoes and is grounded, it was so impressive. She's not judging herself. I love that about her and I would love to be more like that."

Similarly, Florence is a huge fan of her co-star, admitting to being inspired by her on the set of their new movie.

She told Glamour UK magazine: "I'd never been in quite a position like that, where I could watch a woman as successful as she was be such a boss, see what that required and what that requires from you to be such a boss."

The 25-year-old actress thinks it's great to see a woman "take charge of a set".

Florence explained: "She produced this film, she's been working on it for a really long time, she's starring in it.

"It was awesome to see this woman take charge of a set, say no, and pause at times to discuss things that needed to be discussed and not be pressured into filming something just because we're running out of time.

"I think that's something that maybe definitely as a woman, you learn a lot later on and it was just really lovely to see this legend, run this set and people respected that and there's a reason why she is so fantastic and it's because of that. I was just like, 'wow, I've got a lot of taking notes to do and what a person to do that from.'"