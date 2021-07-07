Gwyneth Paltrow has surprised her long-time assistant with a spectacular home makeover.

The Oscar-winning actress teamed up with Drew and Jonathan Scott for the latest episode of 'Celebrity IOU', in which she surprises her assistant Kevin with an eye-catching makeover of his condo in California.

In the episode, the 48-year-old movie star shared: "Kevin has been an incredible constant in my life and I trust him with everything. He’s my right-hand man. He’s such a good person and he’s always taking care of other people."

Gwyneth helps to overhaul Kevin's kitchen, living area, and loft space in the show, as she joins forces with the Scott brothers to turn Kevin's dreams into a reality.

The Hollywood star is thrilled that she's able to give something back to Kevin, having relied on his support for so many years.

She said: "Words truly cannot express how much I love Kevin. He’s my family. He has done so much for me over the past decade-plus and I just am so excited to be able to do something for him."

The Scott brothers relished the experience of working with the acclaimed actress.

However, Jonathan conceded that Gwyneth was the most "intimidating" star they've ever had on the show, and revealed that she had clear ideas in her mind about how she planned to transform Kevin's condo.

Speaking to ET Canada, he explained: "She was so confident in her design skills that she took the reins and I’ve never had that with any celebrity before.

"Usually they’re collaborative, this is new to them but she was so confident, and so into the design so she grabbed the reins and made all the decisions, so I was like, ‘Whoa.'"