Kendra Wilkinson will document her career as a real estate agent in a new reality series.

The 36-year-old television personality and former Playboy star recently became part of the Los Angeles real estate world after joining the high-profile team at real estate company Douglas Elliman.

And Kendra is now set to document her new career path in a six-part reality series titled ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’, which will be shown on Discovery Plus.

In a statement, Kendra said: "I've been on TV, on magazine covers and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans. Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This 'girl next door' is ready to compete with the big guns!"

The former ‘Kendra on Top’ star – who has son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, seven, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett – passed her real estate exam last year and posted the news in June, just weeks after celebrating her birthday.

She announced at the time: "What I've been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try.

“Was so nervous I couldn't even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work.”

In her new show, Kendra will use her signature humour and determination to put that real estate license to good use by selling mansions and lavish properties in and around Los Angeles.

Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said: "We've enjoyed watching Kendra for years and we're certain that her fun, positive vibe and adventurous, 'let-me-at it' spirit will inspire the best stories in real estate. Her resilience, savvy and strength is inspiring and, like her millions of social media followers, we'll be watching and rooting for her as she takes on her latest challenge in ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’."

‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ is set to air on Discovery Plus later this year.