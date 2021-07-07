Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton put “family at the centre” of their wedding.

The happy couple tied the knot on Saturday (03.07.21) at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, and sources have now said their wedding was a low-key affair which focused on their families.

An insider said: "They purposely kept the wedding simple. They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones.

“They're a very family-oriented couple, and that's exactly what the wedding was about. Family was at the centre of everything.”

Friends of the couple say the simple wedding was the perfect representation of the life they have built over the past six years, including their shared faith.

The source added: "Their shared faith is very important. Having the wedding at home was a way for their families - and Gwen - to be as comfortable as possible. Blake wanted the day to be perfect for Gwen. His love for her is so deep."

Gwen and Blake’s wedding has also been described as a “formality”, as the couple have been “operating as life partners” long before their marriage was made official.

The insider told People magazine: "They already felt like husband and wife long before the wedding and have been operating as life partners. This day was a formality that was important to the whole family."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Gwen’s sons – Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and seven-year-old Apollo, whom she has with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – were “included” in the ceremony.

Another source said: “Her dad walked her down the aisle and the boys were included in the ceremony. They were recognised as being a family of five.

“Blake and Gwen both were emotional. Blake had tears in his eyes reciting his vows to Gwen and upon seeing her in the chapel he built for their love.”