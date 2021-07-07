Jada Pinkett Smith was “drinking hard” throughout High School.

The 49-year-old actress has admitted she was a “hard liquor drinker” from an early age, and said she was already indulging in vodka by the time she was 15.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of ‘Red Table Talk’, she told her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith: "I was a brown liquor drinker, vodka. I could drink almost anybody under the table.

“When I moved to red wine like, 'This is better for me because they say red wine is good for you.' But drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water … because I'm used to that hard hit.

“I was drinking hard in high school, too. When I got out [to California], I was doing cocktails, so: ecstasy, alcohol, weed."

Jada has been open about her battle with substance abuse in the past, as she previously confessed to using ecstasy as a way to cope with her mental health struggles.

She said in 2018: "In my depression, using ecstasy, drinking a whole lot, you know, and smoking a bunch of weed and trying to just find some peace in my mind.

“I was doing ecstasy because I wanted to party. I was doing ecstasy, weed and a bottle of Courvoisier because I wanted to get lit. I wasn't making the connection and I knew … I knew I was on the course of addiction. I was very clear about it."

The ‘Girls Trip’ star also said she was “extremely suicidal” in her youth.

She added: "I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse. It's like when you just don't have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don't even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through."