Sharon Stone is just “friends” with rapper RMR.

The 63-year-old actress has been partying it up with the 25-year-old hip-hop star at a number of clubs, and although their antics have caused romance rumours to swirl, sources have insisted their relationship is purely platonic.

An insider told People magazine: "They are friends, have been interacting on social media and hanging out on several occasions."

Sharon was spotted with RMR at clubs including Delilah and The Highlight Room in Los Angeles, and a source claimed the pair were seen "canoodling and popping bottles".

The insider explained: “She’s definitely having a hot girl summer.

“They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles.

“They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there.”

The source added that the anonymous rap star “respects her and thinks she’s cool as f***."

The pair have posed for a series of snaps together, including one of RMR and the 'Basic Instinct' star donning ski masks, one of his signature disguises.

The source continued: "They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together.

“They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship."

At the time, Sharon refused to comment on any romance speculation.

Meanwhile, the 'Casino' star had confessed last year that she was over dating after her account on the dating app Bumble had been blocked because the company thought she was a fake.

She said at the time: “I’ve had it with dating. [I find] people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids and friends more.”

The movie star - who divorced editor Phil Bronstein in 2004 - was later unblocked and revealed she had met "a couple of nice people".

Quizzed on her ideal match, she said: “I’m looking for someone who wants to have a caring and compassionate and loving relationship, like anybody else.”