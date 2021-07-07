Megan Fox has hit out at criticism of her romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star has slammed those who say she’s too old to be dating the 31-year-old rapper, because they’re actually only four years apart.

Speaking to InStyle, she fumed: “You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19.

“No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f*** yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

Megan met her boyfriend on the set of their movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', and recently admitted she knew he was the one as soon as they first locked eyes.

She said: "The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like ... 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.' I wasn't expecting it'd be like, 'God, you are my soul mate,' instantly."

Meanwhile, Kelly confessed he "didn't know what love was" until he met Megan.

He said: "I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’ After I made the big chunk of the album ['Tickets to My Downfall'], I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that.

"I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist. My house isn't gated, so that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kind of living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."