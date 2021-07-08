Phoebe Dynevor is “crazy about” Pete Davidson.

The 26-year-old actress and the ‘King of Staten Island’ star have been romancing since March this year, and sources have now claimed the couple are already head over heels for one another as their relationship “continues to grow”.

An insider said: “Their relationship continues to grow and although they’ve been dating for a few months now, they are lovebirds and crazy about each other.”

The 27-year-old comedian has been “hanging out in London” with the ‘Bridgerton’ star while on a break from filming ‘Saturday Night Live’, and he is “always making Phoebe laugh”.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: “They have more in common than people think and are cute together. Pete is very chill and goes with the flow. He’s down for whatever Phoebe wants to do whether it’s go shopping, go to a local pub [or] walk in the park.”

Pete and Phoebe made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon this weekend, where they packed on the PDA as they sat in the VIP Lanson suite next to comedian Jack Whitehall during Roger Federer's match.

The ‘Younger’ actress - who is the daughter of 'Coronation Street' actress Sally Dynevor - and Pete were first reported to have "grown close" in late March.

A source said of their romance: "Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other’s company, although they haven’t known each other long. The fact he has flown all the way to the UK shows how interested he is."

Pete, 27, was engaged to Ariana for four months until October 2018 and he subsequently dated movie star Kate Beckinsale.