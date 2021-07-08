Britney Spears’ mother wants her daughter to be able to hire her own attorney.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has been left without a lawyer after her longtime court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham asked the court to resign earlier this week following her conservatorship case, which saw Britney speak out in court for the first time about the ongoing hold she has been placed under since her 2008 meltdown.

And following Ingham’s resignation, Britney’s mother Lynne Spears has filed a new petition on her daughter’s behalf asking for permission to hire private counsel, citing Britney's different capacity than in 2008 when the conservatorship began.

The court document reads: "This Motion to Appoint Private Counsel is of the utmost importance and may very well impact each and every of the other requests submitted by Conservatee in her live testimony at the June 23 Hearing. It is self-evident that before the Court addresses, for example, the termination of the conservatorship, Conservatee must be allowed to consult with counsel of her choosing."

In the filing, Lynne described Britney's appearance and speech in court as "very courageous”, and said the 39-year-old singer "is able to care for her person" without the need for constant surveillance.

Lynne added: "Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to 'not have the capacity to retain counsel’.”

The news comes after a source recently said Lynne has “concerns” about Britney’s conservatorship, which sees her father look over her financial affairs, and Jodi Montgomery manage her personal life.

The insider said: “Lynne feels there are a lot of concerns with the conservatorship. She feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can."