Naomi Watts is mourning the loss of her dog, Bob.

The ‘Twin Peaks’ star has taken to Instagram to reveal her 20-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Bob, recently passed away.

Alongside a picture of the pooch, she wrote: “My Darling Bob. What an honor to have had you in our lives. You’ll be living on in my heart and soul forever. Rest In Peace. 20 years of love. Godspeed! #legend #wingman (sic)”

Naomi is a known animal lover, and recently added a pup named Izzy to her family after struggling emotionally during the COVID-19 pandemic and wanting another furry friend to keep her company.

The ‘Loudest Voice’ actress first opened up about the emotional turmoil she has faced during the pandemic in an Instagram post last March.

She wrote on social media at the time: "Stand strong and have hope! I know the wheels are coming off, and we are all trying to find ways to navigate this awful uncertainty.

“Side note, I’m living in sweats, cooking crap food, I’m short-fused, and have only put on lippy once in 5 days… And yes… it was for instagram…

“How do we get through the cabin fever? The boredom and fear…? It’s all but impossible with such high anxiety levels to keep our spirits up.”

The 52-year-old actress – who has two children, Kai, 12, and Sasha, 13, with ex-husband Liev Schreiber – also recently revealed she loves being woken up every morning by her newest addition Izzy.

Describing her perfect day, she said: "Being woken up by my dog, Izzy, although she likes a lie in just as much as I do. Smaller bladder though. And then I love getting breakfast on the table, which is usually followed by a predictable nagging yell to get the kids either off their devices or out of bed, what can I say, teens will be teens."