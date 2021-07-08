James Van Der Beek has paid tribute to his mother Melinda a year after her death.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star admitted his children, Olivia, 10, Joshua, nine, Annabel Leah, seven, Emilia, five, and three-year-old Gwendolyn, "really miss" his late mum, who passed away aged 70 last year.

He wrote on Instagram: "One year ago today you dropped the body that had been causing you so much grief... the body that brought me into this world.

"My first reaction was that of relief - as if I’d known you’d had a tough journey ahead and just gotten word that you’d already arrived safely.

"My kids really miss you. They still talk about it often, and at the most random of moments. And every time, I drop everything I’m doing and sit with them. I think a few of them have caught on and are now using it as a one-way ticket to dedicated attention. Which I know you’d appreciate. (sic)"

The 44-year-old actor, who shared a picture of his gymnastics teacher mother dancing in Las Vegas, admitted his grief has been surfacing "on layers I didn’t know existed".

He added: "For me... it’s weird. I thought I had a neat little expectation of what happens when loved ones cross over - how they communicate from the other side. Now I think I know less. I’m posting this picture because it was such a fun night in Vegas, and you seem so happy and free, and it’s this unlimited you I think I feel somewhere in the ether - that wants a new relationship, unburdened by the stories of this lifetime.

"Not that there aren’t some amazing stories. I’ve read so many heartfelt letters from your students gushing about the impact that Miss Melinda had on their lives, on their kids lives... It’s made me proud and inspired to hear the depth and scope of your impact when you walked this earth. But I also feel a version of you out there that’s both young... and ancient. Playful, and powerful. Creative and wise. And I feel like we’re just getting to know each other.

"The grief continues to surface on layers I didn’t know existed, and I do my best to honor it as it does.

"But it’s been a wild ride, this last year, Mom. So many surprises, so many expectations defied. And the more I feel I don’t know... the more possibilities I sense beyond the boundaries of logic. A space in which I know you like to play...

"Wishing you exalted journeys, Mom. I love you. (sic)"

Last July, James - who has been married to wife Kimberly since 2010 - revealed his mum had passed away and admitted he was "grateful she's no longer in pain".