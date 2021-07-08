Brian Austin Green has a "great" relationship with Megan Fox.

The 47-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to rubbish suggestions of there being any tension between himself and his former wife - with whom he has Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four - and insisted they are both doing their best for their kids.

Brian wrote on his Instagram Story: "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love. [heart and smiling emojis] (sic)"

The 'Beverly Hills 90210' star's comments came after Megan recently revealed that she's "grateful" for Brian's new girlfriend, 'Dancing With The Stars' pro Sharna Burgess.

Earlier this week, Brain posted a photo on his Instagram of them sharing a kiss at Disney World.

He captioned the romantic image: "It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with. [heart emoji] (sic)"

In the comments section, Sharna replied: "There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you [heart emoji] (sic)"

And then, in a now-deleted reply, Megan - who is dating Machine Gun Kelly - shared a purple heart emoji and replied: "Grateful for Sharna."

Brian separated from the Hollywood star last year, and recently confessed that his "moral outlook" has changed since their break-up.

He said: "In the past year and a half, going through the divorce and the pandemic and everything I've been through, it really changed my moral outlook on the world.

"For me, with the kids, I can make sure they really have a good sense of other people around them and what's important in the world. It's not only my job to shape them, but they are who they are.

"It's most important for me to raise them with morals and teach them what I've learned as far as what feels good and what's responsible."