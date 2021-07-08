Harry Hamlin has admitted he "can't really complain" about his daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's age gap with Scott Disick.

The 69-year-old actor has opened up on his 20-year-old daughter's relationship with the 38-year-old reality star, initially describing the difference in their ages as "odd" and admitting it is the biggest "issue" he has with their romance.

During Wednesday's episode (08.07.21) of 'The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills', he joined his wife Lisa Rinna for lunch with the other ladies and said: "The issue that's most enduring is the age difference which to me is odd."

However, Harry admitted he would be hypocritical to judge them after he dated 'Dr. No' actress Ursula Andress from 1979 to 1983, when the Bond Girl was 44 and he was 29.

In 1980, the couple welcomed son Dimitri, now 41, into the world.

Harry added: "I was 14 years younger than she when we had Dimitri. So I can't really complain, right?"

Meanwhile, Lisa recently revealed she was shocked and "nervous" when she found out Amelia is dating Scott after she initially claimed they were "just friends".

She said: "I guess a couple of days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach."

Erika Jayne then asked: “So there’s something to it?”, to which she replied: “Yes.”

Lisa has made no secret that she is disapproving of the couple's 18-year age gap.

She admitted: “It’s a what the f*** moment. You’re like, ‘What the f***?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.”

The 57-year-old author insisted her husband was “calm about it", however she was “a lot more nervous about it.”

And the former 'Melrose Place' star didn't know what to do and whether or not to talk to Kris Jenner - the grandmother of Scott and his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian's kids Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign - about the pair.

She continued: “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it.

“Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, ‘Welp …’ I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it.”