Angelina Jolie wants to sell her interest in the winery she owned with Brad Pitt.

The 'Maleficent' star's lawyers have filed a request asking for any Automatic Temporary Restraining Orders (ATROs) be lifted to allow the 46-year-old actress to sell Nouvel, LLC - which she acquired alone before her marriage to the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Star' - as her firm and her former husband's own Bongo LLC are equal shareholders in a Luxembourg company which has ownership interests in the Chateau Miraval estate in France, and a winery business branded as SNC Miraval Provence.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, "the parties' divorce altered the parties' ability to work together as business partners," so Angelina spent two years negotiating the option to sell her interest to Brad, but those conversations have ended as the pair couldn't come to an "agreement" on both the price of the buyout and non-compete and non-disparagement arrangements.

The 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' actress explored third party sale options and has a buyer ready but the "sale opportunity" only "arose only after lengthy and unsuccessful negotiations by [Angelina] to extricate herself from being a disregarded business partner with her ex-husband."

However, the brunette beauty urgently needs the orders lifted as "the Buyer may pull out of the sale unless [Angelina] immediately signs an Exclusivity Agreement to sell Nouvel."

The documents argue: "Unless the ATROs are immediately lifted with respect to the proposed sale of [Angelina's] membership interest in Nouvel, LLC... the third-party buyer will not be bound to go forward with the sale and [Angelina] will be at [Brad's] mercy to control the terms of any disposition of her separate property until such time as this matter comes to trial on the remaining financial issues."

Last month, Angelina filed an ex parte application to have the ATROs lifted but it was denied "for lack of showing of immediate danger/irreparable harm or immediate loss/damage to property."

Her lawyer has now insisted it is urgent because she needs to sign the Exclusivity Agreement and promise not to "shop the deal" elsewhere.

Chateau Miraval was the site of the former couple's 2014 wedding.