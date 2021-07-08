The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised England's "huge team effort" after they booked a place in the Euro 2020 final.

Prince William was among the thousands at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night (07.07.21) cheering the Three Lions on to a 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark, as his wife Duchess Catherine is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the gripping game, the royal couple tweeted: "What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England.

"The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome"

England's win means they have set up a final date with Italy on Sunday (11.07.21) at Wembley.

William - who is the President of the Football Association, and a fan of Premier League side Aston Villa - sat near to former footballers David Beckham and Alex Scott, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who wore a replica England shirt for the match, and his wife Carrie Johnson.

The game was a tense encounter as Denmark took a first half lead, which was cancelled out just minutes later by an own goal.

It finished 1-1 in 90 minutes, and England won a penalty in extra-time, which captain Harry Kane missed before pouncing on the rebound to fire the Three Lions into the tournament's finale.

The win ended England fans' 55-year wait for the national team to reach a major tournament final, and several other stars were delighted at the outcome.

Adele shared a video of herself jumping up and down as Kane slotted home the rebound.

She wrote on Instagram: "ITS BLOODY COMING HOME (sic)," a reference to 1996 track 'Three Lions' by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and the Lightning Seeds.

Adele was joined in her confidence by singers Dua Lipa and Liam Gallagher, who both tweeted: "It’s coming home"

'Sex and the City' star Kim Cattrall wrote: "It’s coming closer to home... #England #EURO2020 (sic)"

TV presenter Stephen Fry posted: "Phew! The tenacious terriers outran and outfought the wonderful Great Danes. But now there's Sunday to worry about... my poor old heart... (sic)"

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field Williams shared a picture of her husband with his fists clenched in delight following the final whistle.

She wrote on Instagram: "The exact moment when @robbiewilliams realised, that for first time in his entire life, football is coming home #goengland #euro2020 #apictureisworthathousandwords #footballiscominghome AWxx (sic)"