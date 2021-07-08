TikTok is expanding into "a channel for recruitment and job security".

The social video platform has launched its Resumes feature which lets job seekers share video CVs for roles with the likes of Target, Shopify and Chipotle.

In a press release, the company said: "Interested candidates are encouraged to creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences, and use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume to TikTok."

Job seekers van either access the feature via the #TikTokResumes hashtag or tiktokresumes.com, where they can search through listings and find examples of both strong resumes and creators sharing career-related videos.

The pilot programme is available now until July 31 for users in the United States.

Nick Tran - Global Head of Marketing at TikTok - said: “TikTok Resumes is officially open and accepting TikTok video resumes.

"We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways.

"#CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform and we can’t wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery.”

And Kayla Dixon - Marketing Manager at TikTok - said: “TikTok Resumes is a natural extension of our TikTok College Ambassadors program, where we previously employed hundreds of college students as on-campus brand representatives.

"Like many, college students were impacted by the pandemic and have displayed a resilience and unwavering optimism that’s truly been inspiring.

"We’re excited to help students and job seekers everywhere unleash their creativity and ‘get the bag!’ ”