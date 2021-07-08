The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want people to share their stories of compassion.

The couple believe reaching out to help others can "unleash incredible change" across the globe and make the world a "better place", so are keen to highlight gestures made by others, however big or small.

A post on their Archewell website read: "Our mission at Archewell is to drive systemic, cultural change — one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world. It shows up in all of our interactions with people and enriches our lives and the lives of those around us.

"To us, compassion means more than the dictionary definition. It means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves. It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need.

"It means uplifting diverse voices and giving a platform to people to share their stories. It means taking that newfound understanding and empathy and channeling it into action for people who need it the most.

"Each time someone conducts an act of compassion — whether it’s mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day — our world becomes a better place. "

The post urged people to join in with the mission to "build a better world" and called for them to share their stories to be featured on the platform at a later date.

It concluded: "Compassion is at the core of everything we do. We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time.

"What is an act of compassion you did or that someone did for you? Share your story for a chance to be featured."