Scarlet Johansson's daughter is her "shadow".

The 36-year-old actress admitted six-year-old Rose - who she has with ex-husband Romain Dauriac - never leaves her side and though it can be frustrating, the 'Black Widow' star is trying to "soak up" her time with the little girl as she knows their bond will change over time.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: “She shadows me, like, all the time.

“Which is wonderful and I know that it’s something I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want anything to do with me. So I should soak it all up.

“There’s definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose, you gotta give me a minute!’ Everybody needs their time.

“But she means well and I’d rather have it that way than her wanting nothing to do with me.”

Scarlett - who is rumoured to be expecting a baby with husband Colin Jost - recently revealed she's been introducing her daughter to some classic movies from her own childhood, but was left disappointed when Rose didn't recognise her mother in her first ever on-screen appearance in the third 'Home Alone' movie, which was released in 1997 when the actress was just 11 years old.

She said: "We definitely dug back into the nostalgic ’90s movies...

“I just wanted her to make the discovery. Of course, she didn’t because how can an 11-year-old me remind her of me now? And I said, ‘Who’s that person?!’ She was like, ‘You?’ ”

The 'Marriage Story' star has never tried to force Rose into eating particular foods but has adopted a "one bite rule", which means the youngster has to give everything a try.

She said: "It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy.

"I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore.

"I've never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn't like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot. I'm just like, 'If you don't like carrots, you don't have to eat them.' "