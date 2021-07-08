AJ Tracey "lost [his] voice" cheering for England on Wednesday (07.07.21).

The 27-year-old rapper was among the 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium cheering the national side to a 2-1 victory against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi final and he admitted he was so enthusiastic in his celebrations, he's now struggling to speak.

He tweeted: “I’ve lost my voice, it’s f***ing coming home. The atmosphere in Wembley was crazy.”

Prince William - who is president of the FA - was also in attendance for the game and excitedly declared football is "coming home" afterwards.

A tweet from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account stated: "What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England.

"The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome (sic)"

Catherine, wasn't by her husband's side for the match as she is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus last week.

However, former England captain David Beckham was seated close to William in the VIP box and he's also sent his congratulations to manager Gareth Southgate on leading his team to their first ever final in the tournament.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: "Big night tonight and proud to have been stood there watching Gareth and the boys make history.

"Hard fight to the end, but wow it was worth it. "Well done boys & well done to the incredible fans in the stadium and around the country. What a night..."

Like the royal couple, a number of famous fans also referenced the "It's coming home" refrain from David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and the Lightning Seeds' 1996 footballing anthem 'Three Lions',

Muse's Matt Bellamy, shared pictures from his seat at the match on Instagram and wrote: "Football's coming home".

Dua Lipa showed off the England flags painted on her face and her home viewing celebrations in Los Angeles, which were similarly captioned: "It's coming home."

Adele shared a video of Harry Kane's winning goal during extra time and excitedly exclaimed: "IT’S BLOODY COMING HOME (sic)"

'Sex and the City' actress Kim Cattrall adopted a slightly more cautious tone to her celebratory message.

She tweeted: "It's coming closer to home..."