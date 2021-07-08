Daniel Radcliffe has insisted there are "no plans at the moment" for a 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary reunion.

The 31-year-old actor - who shot to fame playing the titular boy wizard in the movie franchise - is sure there will be "some sort of celebration" to mark the milestone in November but his work schedule means he won't be getting together with his former cast mates.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year.

"So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

Although Daniel hasn't seen any of the eight movies - which were released between 2001 and 2011 - "since they first came out", he has accidentally caught snatches of the films while watching TV but won't keep them on if he sees himself on the screen.

He said: "I've seen bits on TV for seconds before I go, 'Uh!' Or if it's a scene that someone else is in I'll go, 'Oh, cool.' "

The British star has particularly fond memories of filming with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis, who played Sirius Black and Professor Remus Lupin respectively.

He said: "I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis.

"They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around."

And one of his favourite scenes to film was when he was given permission to do his own stunt in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire'.

He recalled: "They let me do the craziest stunt I was ever able to do. It was like a 40 foot fall down on a roof. I was on a wire, but I was properly in free fall. It was only there to catch me at the end. And I was absolutely terrified.

"I worked a lot with the stunt department by then, and they were like, 'You can do this. Do you want to try it?' And I said yes. But then I got up there and was absolutely terrified.

"That was one of the things and we did it like two or three times, but it was for the fourth film.

"I've realised since that that was very special circumstances in that set and I will never be allowed to do something like that again."