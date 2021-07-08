E.ON and Edith Bowman have teamed up with Amazon Alexa for a new skill.

The renewable electricity provided has partnered with the radio DJ and TV presenter to introduce an interactive skill to help educate people about sustainability in the home and make advice more accessible.

By saying "Alexa, Open E.ON’s Sustainable Home", users will get access to free tips and advice voiced by Edith.

The presenter said: "I am delighted to be working with E.ON to help bring advice on sustainability directly into people’s homes.

“It is so important that we take responsibility to care for the environment we live in and as we all start leaving our homes more, it is crucial we maintain the positive sustainability habits we have developed over the past 12 months.

“Working with E.ON on this campaign has been a great way to learn more about sustainable solutions in the home such as energy efficient boilers, smart meters and heat pumps, which are all great steps towards living a more sustainable life.”

The launch coincides with the release of E.ON’s Carbon Countdown Road to 2030 report which looks at the behavioural and policy changes needed to help meet the UK’s net zero goals.

And it also follows a recent study which reveals six in 10 (59%) Brits want to educate themselves on how to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

Michael Lewis - E.ON UK CEO - added: “We understand that as the world slowly returns to normal and people start getting out and about more, being sustainable at home might become less of a priority for some.

"But we need to ensure that sustainability remains on everyone’s list of priorities and all of the good habits and intentions many of us have adopted over this last year continue.

“There are many simple and easy steps people can take towards becoming more sustainable at home, such as tracking your energy use with a smart meter or switching to a provider offering 100% renewable electricity as standard such as E.ON Next and even getting solar panels.

"And there are many everyday tricks you can use too.

“By creating an Alexa skill, we’re making sustainability advice easy, convenient and accessible for people who want to find out more and to take action, helping the nation meet our net zero target.“