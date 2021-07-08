The original Nintendo Switch could be "phased out" through 2022, according to an industry expert.

Louise Shorthouse, a senior games analyst at Ampere Analysis, thinks the new Switch OLED Model - which features a larger, better screen - could some become the flagship Switch, and the expert has predicted a shift will happen over the next 12 months or so.

She told the BBC: "I think this is disappointing for users who were expecting something more powerful.

"Given the lack of power upgrade and the small price difference between this and the flagship model, we believe the OLED version will eventually become the flagship and the original will be phased out - perhaps through 2022."

The Switch OLED Model will offer gamers deeper blacks and better colours than most LCD screens, and it's set to launch on October 8.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser insisted that the company is always considering "how technology can enhance gameplay experiences".

Bowser responded to reports of upgraded hardware by discussing the company's general philosophy to new technology.

He said: "We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake.

"It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that?

"There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at."