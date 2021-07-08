Rachel Bilson still gets "jealous" seeing Samaire Armstrong and Adam Brody kiss on 'The O.C.'.

The 39-year-old actress - who is married to Hayden Christensen - was in an on/off relationship with Adam during the filming of the show and she admitted seeing scenes from classic episode 'The Homecoming', where the pair's characters Anna and Seth locked lips for the first time, brings back some old feelings.

Speaking on her 'Welcome to the OC, Bitches!' podcast, she admitted: "When Seth is in the bedroom with Anna and she goes to kiss him, I see Samaire like slip tongue.

“I get transported back to 18 years ago and I get a little jealous.”

“It was like the real-life triangle playing out as I’m watching it."

And Rachel - who played Summer on the show - admitted there was "tension" between her and Samaire during filming.

She added: “I feel like it definitely played out a little bit in real life for a minute… even though not really really, but I remember the tension with Samaire and I like a little bit."

Meanwhile, Mischa Barton recently claimed she was bullied on the set of the programme after Rachel was cast at the last minute.

She said: "It's a bit complicated.

"It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel [Bilson] in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody's pay - and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s*****. But, you know, I also loved the show and had to build up my own walls and ways of getting around dealing with that and the fame that was thrust specifically at me. Just dealing with like the amount of invasion I was having in my personal life, I just felt very unprotected, I guess is the best way to put it."

But responding to her interview, Rachel described the situation as very "different" from her perspective.

She said: "In one of her first comments she said that I was added last minute after the first season, which is actually completely false and not what happened. So it’s starting out that way, I was like, ‘Well, that’s misinformation. Where is she going with this and what is she trying to say?’ I would actually like to talk to her and find out what her experience was from her perspective. I saw things a little differently, I guess."