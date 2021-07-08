Ubisoft has confirmed it's working on 'Assassin's Creed Infinity'.

The video game company has admitted via its website that it's actively working on the project, having formed a new team to develop the idea.

A statement from Ubisoft explained: "Joint production efforts on 'Assassin’s Creed Infinity' will be headed up by Ubisoft Montreal’s Julien Laferriere who has been named senior producer, overseeing production at both studios.

"Laferriere brings along extensive experience with the franchise, having worked on 'Assassin’s Creed' since 2007 before most recently becoming producer on 'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla'.

"Creative leads for 'Assassin’s Creed Infinity' will be a cross-studio collaboration, as well. Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking will share leadership as creative directors, overseeing their respective teams at Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal. Dumont was previously world director on 'Assassin’s Creed Syndicate' at Ubisoft Quebec before becoming creative director on 'Assassin’s Creed Odyssey'."

Ubisoft also explained how it has evolved in light of the pandemic and the challenges that it's posed to the company's workforce.

The firm said: "Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centred on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft."